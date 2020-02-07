Trump Announces Effort To Revitalize Underserved US Cities

(AP) – President Donald Trump has announced a new nationwide effort to revitalize underserved cities across America. Trump says the campaign will be called “Opportunity Now.” He made the announcement Friday at an economic summit in Charlotte, North Carolina. But five minutes into the speech, Trump shifted to talking about the impeachment trial and sounding themes from the State of the Union address he delivered earlier this week.

Trump said Democrats have a “failed impeachment hoax” that they can put on their resumes. Before leaving Washington, Trump remarked on the Democratic-led effort to remove him from office, saying: “I think there’s a lot of evil on that side.