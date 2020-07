In this June 20, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In this June 20, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

President Trump is shaking up his campaign staff ahead of November’s election. Trump has been slipping in the polls and falling well behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In a late-evening Facebook post Wednesday night, Trump announced that campaign manager Brad Parscale was stepping aside, and that deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien would take over.