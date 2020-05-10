NATIONAL

Trump Asking Justices To Bar Demands For Taxes, Bank Records

(AP) – President Donald Trump is hoping to persuade a Supreme Court with two of his appointees to keep his tax and other financial records from being turned over to lawmakers and a district attorney.

The justices are hearing arguments by telephone Tuesday in a pivotal legal fight that could affect the presidential campaign, even with the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic fallout. Rulings against the president could result in the quick release of personal financial information that Trump has sought strenuously to keep private.

Trump has resisted calls to release his tax returns since before his election in 2016

