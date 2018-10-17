Home NATIONAL Trump Asks For Journalist Video ‘if it exists’
Trump Asks For Journalist Video ‘if it exists’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Asks For Journalist Video ‘if it exists’

0
0
ap_18199589685313
now viewing

Trump Asks For Journalist Video ‘if it exists’

Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill
now playing

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O'Rourke

MEXICO
now playing

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach

CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead

Turkish investigators enter home of Saudi consul
now playing

Turkish Investigators Enter Home Of Saudi Consul

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Evokes Trump's 'Lyin' Ted' In Debate

BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH
now playing

NTSB: Driver's Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

JULIAN CASTRO
now playing

Democrat Julian Castro Says He'll 'likely' Run In 2020

POLICE
now playing

Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager

TEXAS GULF COAST
now playing

1 Boy's Body Recovered From Water Off Galveston, 1 Sought

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.”  The president on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for U.S. military exports.  Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudis’ Istanbul consulate, which Saudi officials have denied.

U.S. officials say they are taking Khashoggi’s disappearance seriously, but Trump says he has not sent the FBI, stressing that he was not “American citizen.”  In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Trump warned against a rush to judgment, comparing condemnation of Saudi Arabia to the allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Suit Against Trump
  2. Trump Attacks Porn Actress Stormy Daniels As ‘Horseface’
  3. O’Rourke Evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ In Debate
  4. Man To Plead Guilty To Sending White Powder To Trump Sons
Related Posts
MEXICO

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH

Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach

jsalinas 0
Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz

O’Rourke Evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ In Debate

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video