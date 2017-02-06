Home NATIONAL Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

(AP) – The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

The Justice Department filing to the high court late Thursday argued that lower courts that blocked the Trump policy made several mistakes, including relying on statements President Donald Trump made during the 2016 campaign.  The legal fight pits the president’s significant authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was intended to target Muslims.

