Trump Asks Supreme Court To Shield Banking Records For Now

File photo- President Donald Trump (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump and three of his children are asking the Supreme Court to shield records held by Deutsche Bank and Capital One from House Democrats. The case from New York is similar to two other cases pending before the justices, a subpoena from the House for Trump’s financial records and one from the Manhattan district attorney for his tax returns.

The court already has blocked the House from getting the financial records while it considers what to do with the cases. Without a Supreme Court order, the banks would have to begin turning over records to House committees next week.

