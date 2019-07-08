Trump Attacks Fake News Media Over Border Detention Centers

President Trump is blasting what he calls the “fake news media, in particular the Failing New York Times, over phony and exaggerated accounts” at Border Detention Centers.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the President said “people should not be entering our Country illegally, only for us to then have to care for them.” Trump believes they “should be allowed to focus on citizens first. We said there was a Crisis – the Fake News and the Dems said it was manufactured. Now all agree we were right, but they always knew that. Big Media Con Job!”

President Trump went on to say that the Border Patrol and other law enforcement personnel have been doing a great job.