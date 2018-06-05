Home NATIONAL Trump Attorney Not Ruling Out His Taking The 5th Amendment
NATIONAL
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s new attorney won’t rule out the possibility that the president would assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the swirling Russia investigation.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says, “How could I ever be confident of that.” Giuliani is appearing on ABC’s “This Week.”

Giuliani says despite Trump’s openness to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller he would strongly advise Trump against it. He says: “I’m going to walk him into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart.”

Giuliani, who was hired by Trump last month, says he’s still learning the facts of the Mueller case and the details of Trump’s knowledge of a $130,000 hush payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Giuliani says he doesn’t know when Trump knew of the payment.

