Trump Attorney Says President Feels Vindicated

(AP) – Donald Trump’s attorney says the president feels “completely and totally vindicated” by former FBI Director James Comey’s statement to the Senate intelligence committee that he told Trump he was not personally under investigation.

Marc Kasowitz said in a statement Wednesday, “The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe.” He says: “The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.”

Comey’s opening statement, made public a day before he is set to testify, states that he informed Trump that he was not personally under investigation, validating the president’s previous claims that Comey told him was not the target of the probe.