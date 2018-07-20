Home NATIONAL Trump Atty: Payment Mulled On Tape Wasn’t Made
Trump Atty: Payment Mulled On Tape Wasn't Made
NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s attorney is confirming that Trump’s former personal lawyer recorded him discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model who said she had an affair with him.
The current Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told The Associated Press on Friday that the payment was never made. Giuliani says what’s important is that Trump said that if it were made, it should be by check and properly documented.
A person familiar with the investigation into former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told the AP the FBI has the recording, made by Cohen two months before Trump’s 2016 election. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing inquiry.
Cohen hasn’t immediately responded to messages.
The recording was made weeks after the National Enquirer reached a deal to pay Karen McDougal and keep her story secret. When news of that payment emerged two days before the election, a Trump spokeswoman said his campaign had “no knowledge of any of this.”
– By Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington.

