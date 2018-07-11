Home NATIONAL Trump Backs Pelosi For House Speaker
Trump Backs Pelosi For House Speaker
(AP) – President Donald Trump says Democrat Nancy Pelosi “deserves” to be the next House speaker.

Democrats won back control of the chamber in Tuesday’s election and Pelosi would be in line to be elected speaker. The California Democrat was the nation’s first female speaker from 2007-2011. But a number of House Democratic candidates have said they won’t support her for the top role.

Trump said Wednesday that “if they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”  House Democrats meet later this month to elect party leaders and Pelosi is expected to win most of those votes. But being elected speaker in January requires a majority of House votes.  Pelosi has been up front about not wanting to pursue impeaching Trump.

