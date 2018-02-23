Trump Backs Raising Age For Buying Assault Rifles, Bucks NRA

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the nation should keep assault rifles out of the hands of anyone under 21. That position defies his loyal supporters in the National Rifle Association at a time of heated debate over gun violence.

He also is pushing hard for arming security guards and many teachers in U.S. schools.

Trump says that he’s spoken with many members of Congress and NRA officials and insists they would go along with his plans in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

But there were no words of support from the NRA for his minimum-age proposal – and outright opposition from organizations of teachers and school security guards for the idea of arming schools to deal with intruders.