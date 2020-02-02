Trump Bashes Democratic Rivals During Pre-Super Bowl Show

(AP) – President Donald Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to rail against Democrats, accusing them of hatred and offering schoolyard insults about his potential 2020 rivals.

Trump’s taped interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity aired on Fox hours before sports’ biggest night of the year. Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats. Asked whether it would be possible for him to work with Democrats after they had tried to remove him from office, Trump said he’d “like to” but added that “it’s pretty hard” given what he called the “witch hunt” and “hoax.”