Home NATIONAL Trump Blasts GOP’s Ryan Over Citizenship Comment
Trump Blasts GOP’s Ryan Over Citizenship Comment
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Blasts GOP’s Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND PAUL RYAN
now viewing

Trump Blasts GOP’s Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

MILITARY ON THE BORDER
now playing

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

AIR FORCE JET PLANE PIC
now playing

3 Leaders At Air Force Base Relieved Of Duty

Asia Bibi
now playing

Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal

ROBERT BOWERS
now playing

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

CANADA POT MARIJUANA FLAG
now playing

Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada

920×920
now playing

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
now playing

Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Sheriff: Man Wanted To Rape, Kill, Eat Florida Girl

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas Capitol Offices Briefly Evacuated Due To Package

Beto O’Rourke Senate Campaign
now playing

O'Rourke Says Trump Stoking 'worst impulses'

(AP) – President Donald Trump is criticizing Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for dismissing his call to end so-called birthright citizenship for the children of non-U.S. citizens born in the country.

Trump tweets that Ryan “should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!”  Ryan, who is retiring from Congress after this term, said Tuesday that Trump “obviously” could not end birthright citizenship through executive action, and legal scholars are divided on whether even Congress can do it by legislation.

Trump appears to be backing off his desire to do it by executive action, tweeting, “Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!”

Related posts:

  1. O’Rourke Says Trump Stoking ‘worst impulses’
  2. Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment
  3. Mourning And Protests As Pittsburgh Begins Victims’ Burials
  4. Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada
Related Posts
MILITARY ON THE BORDER

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

jsalinas 0
ROBERT BOWERS

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

jsalinas 0
920×920

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video