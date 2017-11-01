Home NATIONAL Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak
Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak
Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak

Trump Blasts Intelligence Agencies Over Leak

(AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is criticizing U.S. intelligence agencies over the leak of an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information on him.  Trump tweeted Wednesday that “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”  The tweet was part of an early morning Trump firestorm denouncing the reports, in which he said he has “nothing” to do with Russia.

Various news outlets reported late Tuesday that U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump last week on the unverified information Russia was said to have on him.  Trump insisted that the media reports were “very unfair” and payback for defeating other Republican presidential hopefuls and Democrat Hillary Clinton.  “I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!”

