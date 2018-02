Trump Blasts ‘stupidity’ Of US Immigration Laws

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the “stupidity” of the nation’s immigration laws is allowing violent gangs like MS-13 to flourish in the U.S.

Trump says thousands of gang members are arrested and deported but that some come back. He says the situation won’t improve until the U.S. changes its immigration laws. Trump said: “Not another country in the world has the stupidity of laws that we do.”

The president commented Tuesday as he welcomed law enforcement officials and lawmakers to the White House to discuss the threat from MS-13, which has become a prime target of the administration. Both Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have traveled to Long Island, New York, to speak out against the gang. Trump also highlighted the issue in his State of the Union address last week.