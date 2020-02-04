Trump Boasts Of Economic Gains On Eve Of Impeachment Verdict

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) – President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

Trump is the first president to run for reelection after being impeached. He used use his prime-time speech to lay out his case for a second term amid suspense about whether he would address the charges against him.

Trump spoke from the House of Representatives on the opposite side of the Capitol from where the Senate the next day is expected to acquit him largely along party lines.