Trump Boasts Of ‘great unity’ In The GOP

(AP) – President Donald Trump is insisting there’s “great unity in the Republican Party” despite a searing take-down from Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Trump tells reporters as he departs the White House en route to Texas that Flake was against him “from before he ever knew me. He wrote a book about me before I ever met him.”

Trump says he doesn’t blame Flake for dropping his bid for re-election, saying his “poll numbers were so bad he couldn’t win” anyway. Trump says: “He did the smart thing for himself. This way he can get out somewhat gracefully.” Trump also says he believes that both Flake and another critic, Sen. Bob Corker, will vote for his tax cut plan because they want to “do the right thing for the country.” Trump also described his Tuesday meeting with Republicans on the Hill as “almost a love fest,” with multiple standing ovations.