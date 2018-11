Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him

(AP) – President Donald Trump is brushing off former first lady Michelle Obama’s claim that she can’t forgive him for campaign rhetoric that potentially put her family at risk.

Trump instead pointed to former President Barack Obama, telling reporters outside the White House on Friday, “She talked about safety. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you.” Trump didn’t explain what he meant.

In Mrs. Obama’s upcoming memoir, she says Trump’s rhetoric barely concealed “bigotry and xenophobia” that was “dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.” She writes, “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him.”

The Associated Press bought a copy of the book, “Becoming,” which is set for release on Tuesday.