Home NATIONAL Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him
Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him
NATIONAL
0

Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him

0
0
MICHELLE OBAMA BECOMING BOOK
now viewing

Trump Brushes Off Obama Book Complaint About Him

JIM ACOSTA VS INTERNA AND DONNY
now playing

Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn't Altered

CESAR SAVOC
now playing

Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment

DACA
now playing

Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court

Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, John Barrasso, John Thune, Roger Wicker
now playing

Senate Leader: Trump Likely To Nominate New AG

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Blames Mental Illness For Bar Shooting

CALIFORNIA WILD FIRES
now playing

Burns Prevent Immediate IDs Of 5 Dead From Fire

caravan central american
now playing

Migrants Decide To Depart Mexico City With Or Without Buses

MILITARY ALONG THE BORDER
now playing

Residents Oppose Military Presence At The Border

GAVEL AND STATE OF TEXAS
now playing

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

Wesley Lance Harvey
now playing

Father Arrested After 4 Children Die In House Fire

(AP) – President Donald Trump is brushing off former first lady Michelle Obama’s claim that she can’t forgive him for campaign rhetoric that potentially put her family at risk.

Trump instead pointed to former President Barack Obama, telling reporters outside the White House on Friday, “She talked about safety. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you.” Trump didn’t explain what he meant.

In Mrs. Obama’s upcoming memoir, she says Trump’s rhetoric barely concealed “bigotry and xenophobia” that was “dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”  She writes, “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him.”

The Associated Press bought a copy of the book, “Becoming,” which is set for release on Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Eye Trump’s Tax Returns But Expect Long Fight
  2. Michelle Obama Rips Trump In New Book
  3. Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn’t Altered
  4. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
JIM ACOSTA VS INTERNA AND DONNY

Trump Claims Video Distributed By White House Wasn’t Altered

jsalinas 0
CESAR SAVOC

Pipe Bombs Defendant Faces 30-Count Indictment

jsalinas 0
DACA

Trump Wants DACA Fight To Go To Supreme Court

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video