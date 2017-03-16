Home TEXAS Trump Budget Calls For Border Wall, Border Prosecutions
Trump Budget Calls For Border Wall, Border Prosecutions
Trump Budget Calls For Border Wall, Border Prosecutions

Trump Budget Calls For Border Wall, Border Prosecutions

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s budget proposals on immigration enforcement read like a wish list for his most ardent supporters.

The budget requests for the Homeland Security and Justice departments call for billions of dollars for some of Trump’s most high-profile and contentious campaign promises, including a $2.6 billion down payment for a border wall he insisted Mexico would pay for.

Trump plans to cut the overall Justice Department budget by more than $1 million but is still asking for hundreds of millions of dollars to hire 60 federal prosecutors and 40 deputy U.S. Marshals for border cases.

He also wants to boost immigration courts by $80 million and hire 75 more teams of judges to handle deportations and address a backlog of more than 540,000 pending cases.

