Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending

(AP) – President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen Cabinet departments to finance a significant increase in the military and a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Thursday’s scheduled budget release will upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as strong congressional favorites such as medical research and community development grants.

The $54 billion boost for the military is the largest since President Ronald Reagan’s Pentagon buildup in the 1980s, promising immediate money for troop readiness, the fight against Islamic State militants and procurement of new ships, fighter jets and other weapons systems. It is financed by $54 billion in cuts to foreign aid and domestic agencies.