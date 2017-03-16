Home NATIONAL Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending
Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending
NATIONAL
0

Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending

0
0
trump
now viewing

Trump Budget Slashes Agency Money To Boost Defense Spending

kimjong_2097468b
now playing

Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim's Body

f32e35b78af448d4b5fb34abf7c49b7a
now playing

House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

571f0df5c36188923e8b4570
now playing

Sweden's Intel Agency: There Is 'A Real And Serious Threat'

Trump_Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_83024
now playing

Trump Suffers Second Defeat As Revised Travel Ban On Hold

la-na-rex-tillerson-exxon-email-alias-20170314
now playing

Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut

New Communications System Demonstrated At Miami Int’l Airport
now playing

Trump Wants To Privatize Air Traffic Control

Joe Barton
now playing

Texas Congressman Tells Town Hall Attendee To 'Shut Up'

Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff
now playing

UPDATE: House Intel Leaders See No Evidence On Wiretap

Yahoo Security Breach
now playing

NEW: AP Source: Russian Hackers Charged In Massive Yahoo Breach

1200px-Gracehill_(05),_September_2009
now playing

Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute

(AP) – President Donald Trump is unveiling a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes a dozen Cabinet departments to finance a significant increase in the military and a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Thursday’s scheduled budget release will upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as strong congressional favorites such as medical research and community development grants.

The $54 billion boost for the military is the largest since President Ronald Reagan’s Pentagon buildup in the 1980s, promising immediate money for troop readiness, the fight against Islamic State militants and procurement of new ships, fighter jets and other weapons systems. It is financed by $54 billion in cuts to foreign aid and domestic agencies.

Related posts:

  1. In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government
  2. Critics Of GOP Health Bill Get Ammunition From Budget Score
  3. Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts
  4. UPDATE: WH: Trump Didn’t Know Flynn Was To Register As Foreign Agent
Related Posts
f32e35b78af448d4b5fb34abf7c49b7a

House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

Zack Cantu 0
Trump_Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_83024

Trump Suffers Second Defeat As Revised Travel Ban On Hold

Zack Cantu 0
la-na-rex-tillerson-exxon-email-alias-20170314

Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video