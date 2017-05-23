Trump Budget Slashes Money For Clean Air And Water Programs

(AP) – The Trump Administration wants to slash funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by nearly one-third, laying off thousands of employees while imposing dramatic cuts to clean air and water programs.

The White House’s proposed EPA appropriation is less than $5.7 billion, a 31 percent cut. Adjusted for inflation, that would represent the nation’s lowest funding for environmental protection since the mid-1970s.

The proposed cuts are in line with views expressed by President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who portray the environmental agency as a job-killing federal bureaucracy. Both men advocate for increased fossil fuel production while expressing doubt about the scientific consensus that man-made carbon emissions are the primary driver of global warming. Environmentalists say the plan, if enacted, will lead directly to more pollution-related deaths.