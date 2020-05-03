NATIONAL

Trump: Bush ‘Nowhere To Be Found’ During Impeachment Debate

President Trump is attacking former President George W. Bush for not “speaking up” during the impeachment debate.

On Twitter Sunday, the current commander-in-chief attacked his predecessor, saying “he was nowhere to be found” during that time. Trump again repeated his charge that the impeachment effort, which ended in the Senate acquitting him, was the “greatest Hoax in American history!”

Trump’s comments come after Bush’s Presidential Center released a video yesterday where the 43rd president urged unity, not partisanship during the coronavirus pandemic.

