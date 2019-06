President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing for a trip to Iowa, on the South Lawn of White House, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing for a trip to Iowa, on the South Lawn of White House, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“A loser.” That’s President Trump assessment of former VP Joe Biden. Speaking at the White House Tuesday, Trump reacted to planned Biden remarks attacking him. He said Barack Obama took Biden “off the trash heap” and made him vice president. Trump also called Biden a dummy.

Biden is the frontrunner among Democratic presidential hopefuls. The President claimed Biden is a “different guy” who acts “slower” these days. Biden is about three years older than Trump.