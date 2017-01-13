Home NATIONAL Trump Calls Clinton ‘Guilty As Hell’
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says Democrats shouldn’t be “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton because she is “guilty as hell” and shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

Trump seems to be responding to a Justice Department inquiry into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s private email server, and the FBI’s decision to release information about the review days before the election. Clinton aides have blamed the FBI for influencing voters.

Trump tweeted early Friday: “Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her.”

Trump adds that Clinton lost because she “campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm!”

Trump will be sworn in Friday in a ceremony Clinton plans to attend as a former first lady.

