Trump Calls Democrats Impeachment Push “unpatriotic”

(AP) – President Donald Trump is criticizing Democrats at the start of a NATO leaders’ meeting, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic” and “a bad thing for our ácountry.”

Trump, who commented while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in London, has criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.

The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing for Wednesday on the constitutional grounds for Trump’s possible impeachment on Wednesday just as he wraps two days of meetings with alliance members.á