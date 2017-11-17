Home NATIONAL Trump Calls Democrats ‘obstructionists’ On Taxes
Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes
Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes

Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the Democrats could exert greater sway over the shape of tax overhaul legislation if they weren’t focused wholly on defeating it.  In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump says: “If Democrats were not such obstructionists and understood the power of lower taxes, we would be able to get many of their ideas into Bill.”  In another post to his Twitter account, the president lauded “Great numbers on Stocks and the Economy.”  He says, “If we get Tax Cuts and Reform, we’ll really see some great results.”

Trump has been exultant in the wake of House passage Thursday of a massive tax cut bill that ranks as his and the Republican Party’s top legislative priority. He visited the U.S. Capitol ahead of the vote to talk to fellow Republicans there.

