Home NATIONAL Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed ‘Mean’
Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed ‘Mean’
NATIONAL
0

Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed ‘Mean’

0
0
BN-RM576_2T9EG_M_20170105015442
now viewing

Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed ‘Mean’

Congressman Shot
now playing

Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress

c00771fa3c80434dbd28281b2069fd47-780×492
now playing

Rodman's N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start

4f10cfa638334dd19e509216ba515048-780×535
now playing

Tillerson To Testify In House As Russia Sanctions Vote Nears

bill-cosby-1473197445
now playing

Amid Criminal Case, Cosby Fighting Lawsuits By 10 Women

Jeff Sessions
now playing

Sessions Vows To Defend Himself Against 'False Allegations'

Britain London Fire
now playing

London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky

Patriarch Of The Vela Family Dies At 87

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

Sessions Won't Talk Trump Conversations

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Bristles At Wyden Query On Recusal

officer William Martin
now playing

Chief: Texas Officer Made Errors In Confrontation With Woman

(AP) – President Donald Trump helped revive a flagging House Republican health care bill last month and praised it after its passage. Now, Trump says the measure is “mean” and is asking GOP senators to make it “more generous.”
Congressional sources say Trump used those words Tuesday at a closed-door White House lunch with 15 Republican senators.
It was a startling slap at legislation that was shepherded by Speaker Paul Ryan, and whose passage the president lobbied for and acclaimed. Trump called it “a great plan” at a Rose Garden ceremony minutes after the bill’s House passage May 4.
The president’s criticism came as Senate Republican leaders’ attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party’s conservatives and moderates.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says New Health Care Law Will Be ‘kind’
  2. Sessions Won’t Talk Trump Conversations
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  4. Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump’s Travel Ban Blocked
Related Posts
Congressman Shot

Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress

Fred Cruz 0
4f10cfa638334dd19e509216ba515048-780×535

Tillerson To Testify In House As Russia Sanctions Vote Nears

Zack Cantu 0
bill-cosby-1473197445

Amid Criminal Case, Cosby Fighting Lawsuits By 10 Women

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video