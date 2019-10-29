Trump Calls Latest Impeachment Witness Another “Never Trumper”

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, to appear before a House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform joint interview with the transcript to be part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump is calling the latest impeachment witness another “Never Trumper.” Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is being deposed in the House impeachment inquiry. He is the top Ukraine expert in the National Security Council.

Without mentioning Vindman by name, Trump tweeted — “How many more Never Trumpers will be allowed to testify about a perfectly appropriate phone call when all anyone has to do is READ THE TRANSCRIPT!” Vindman was among a large group of people listening to Trump’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine.