Trump Calls Libyan Commander Pushing To Seize Tripoli

FILE - In this Sunday, April 14, 2019 file photo provided by Egypt's presidency media office, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, meets with the head of the self-styled Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter in Cairo, Egypt. Hifter launched a surprise offensive against Tripoli on April 5 and is battling rival militias loosely affiliated with a weak U.N.-backed government. His forces boast MiG fighter jets supplied by neighboring Egypt, as well as drones, attack helicopters and mine-resistant vehicles. (Egyptian Presidency Media office via AP, File)

(AP) – President Donald Trump has spoken by phone with Libya’s Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who is leading an offensive to take over the capital of Tripoli – the seat of the U.N.-supported government.

According to a readout released by the White House on Friday, Trump and Hifter talked about counter-terrorism and the political future of Libya. The call took place earlier in the week.

The statement says: “The President recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system.” Hifter is aligned with a rival government in the east that is supported by Trump’s allies Egypt and United Arab Emirates. Fighting between Hifter’s army and Tripoli forces threatens to ignite a civil war.