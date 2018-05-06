Trump Calls Off Event For NFL’s Eagles, Cites Anthem Dispute

(AP) – A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who says fans deserve better than the smaller delegation the team was sending to the event planned for Tuesday.

Trump is citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem. However, none of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

In a statement issued Monday less than 24 hours before the event, Trump says some members of the team disagree with his insistence that they “proudly stand” for the national anthem in honor of military veterans and the nation as a whole.