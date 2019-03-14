Trump Calls Out O’Rourke ‘hand movement’

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets employees during a meet and greet at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Burlington, Iowa. O'Rourke announced Thursday that he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is welcoming Beto O’Rourke to the Democratic primary race with faint praise.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday, Trump says of the Texas congressman: “Well, I think he’s got a lot of hand movement.” Then he added: “Is he crazy or is that just how he acts?”

O’Rourke announced he was entering the race Thursday, joining a vast pool of Democrats hoping to take on Trump in 2020. For his part, Trump said he was ready for anyone. Asked if he was more threatened by O’Rourke or former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump said: “whoever it is I’ll take him or her on.”