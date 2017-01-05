Home NATIONAL Trump Campaign Runs $1.5M TV Ad On His 100 Days
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign organization is launching a $1.5 million run of TV ads touting his accomplishments in his first 100 days.
The ads buy, announced Monday, is paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and will air in major markets throughout the country and will target specific voting groups online.
The ad entitled “First 100 Days” highlights Trump’s first weeks in office, “exhibiting clear vision, resolute leadership, and an uncompromising dedication to the American people, just as he promised throughout the campaign,” the sponsor says in a statement.
It also says that “the campaign is continuing President Trump’s approach of reaching out to the American people directly by highlighting his work over the first 100 days and fighting back against the continued media bias.”

