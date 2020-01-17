NATIONAL

Trump Campaign Tries Robust Outreach To Expand His Appeal

In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump arrives at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to speak at a campaign rally in Milwaukee. Trump's surrogates are fanning out across the country as part of an aggressive effort to stretch his appeal beyond the base of working-class white voters who propelled him to victory in 2016 (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s surrogates are fanning out across the country as part of an aggressive effort to stretch his appeal beyond the base of working-class white voters who propelled him to victory in 2016. On Thursday alone, there was a “Women for Trump” bus tour through Iowa and a “Black Voices for Trump” organizing effort in Pennsylvania. Those were complemented by a “Latinos for Trump” event in Florida. And back in Washington, Trump put the levers of government to work churning out new guidelines on school prayer and religious freedom likely to be popular with the evangelical voters he wants to keep in his corner.

