Trump Campaigns As A 2nd Amendment Warrior

(AP) – President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection.

In a campaign appearance Monday night in New Hampshire, Trump framed the right to bear arms as being as precious as the rights to privacy, free speech and religious freedom. It’s a stark turn from earlier moments in his presidency when he toyed with pushing Congress to enact stricter gun laws after mass shootings.

Trump’s campaign advisers believe the Republican president can draw a sharp contrast on gun rights with the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.