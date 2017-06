(Miami, FL) — President Trump is rolling back what he calls a “completely one-sided deal with Cuba.” Speaking in Miami today, Trump said he is ready to start negotiating a much better deal and he challenged Cuba’s leaders to come to the table.

Trump criticized the Castro regime and said a “free Cuba will soon be achieved.” Former President Obama started normalizing relations with the communist island nation in 2014. Trump called the Obama deal “terrible and misguided.”