Trump Casts Doubt on Report that North Korean Officials Executed

President Trump is casting doubt on a report claiming that several top North Korean officials were executed after the failed second summit. The report was published by a South Korean newspaper claiming that a top North Korean official was executed and another was forced into hard labor.

CNN recently claimed in a report the supposedly executed negotiator is still alive and the reportedly banished diplomat accompanied Kim Jong Un to an art performance.

Speaking today in Ireland, Trump said he does not know if the report is correct, adding they like to “blame” Kim Jong Un immediately, but the negotiator in question accompanied Kim to the theater. Trump says he would like to make a deal with North Korea and looks forward to seeing Chairman Kim Jong Un at an “appropriate time.”