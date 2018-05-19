Home NATIONAL Trump Catches Wilkie Off-Guard With VA Secretary Nomination
(AP) – President Donald Trump has caught acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie off-guard by announcing that he’ll nominate him to permanently lead the beleaguered department.

Wilkie is a former Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness. He’s led the agency for two months, ever since Trump fired David Shulkin amid an internal revolt and questions about his compliance with ethics rules.

Trump revealed his decision at a White House event Friday as he introduced Cabinet members in attendance. When Trump got to Wilkie, he said, “I’ll be informing him in a little while – he doesn’t know this yet – that we’re going to be putting his name up for nomination to be secretary.”

Trump previously nominated White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson for the job, but he withdrew last month.

