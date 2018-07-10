Home NATIONAL Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally
Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally
NATIONAL
0

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally

0
0
AP18280026182374
now viewing

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory At Kansas Political Rally

20180608T1212-17986-CNS-JESUITS-MEXICO-BORDER-1024×681
now playing

Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants

WARREN+CO+ARREST
now playing

Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged

AP_903633022422-bishop-heather-cook
now playing

Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

untitled
now playing

Police: NY Driving Teacher Rear-Ends Another Car While Drunk

400
now playing

Kavanaugh Sworn In As Protesters Chant Outside Supreme Court

Refugees+travel+ban
now playing

Trump Refugee Policy Leaves Thousands Stranded Outside US

skynews-tina-turner-edwin-bach_4444731
now playing

Tina Turner Reveals Husband Gave Her Kidney For Transplant

untitled
now playing

Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

houston-690×450
now playing

Third Accuser Comes Forward Against Houston Priest

crop-640×360-000
now playing

DA: Border Agent May Have Used Service Handgun To Kill Women

(AP) – President Donald Trump is celebrating the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a political rally in Kansas and condemning Democrats for what he calls a “shameless campaign of political and personal destruction” against Kavanaugh.

To cheers of supporters Saturday night in Topeka, Trump says he called Kavanaugh to congratulate him upon his ascendency to the high court.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice Saturday evening in Washington. His nomination was marked by allegations of sexual misconduct when he was a high school and college student. He denied the allegations, but nearly all Senate Democrats voted against his confirmation.

Trump says “radical Democrats” have become “an angry, left-wing mob” and “too dangerous and extreme to govern.” And he urged Kansas voters to send Republicans to Congress.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Mayor O’cana’s Runoff Victory Declared Void
  2. Beto O’Rourke Campaign Rally Returns To Borderland Next Week
  3. Democrats: Kavanaugh-FBI Probe Is Incomplete
  4. Key Senators Undecided As Senate Poised To Vote On Kavanaugh
Related Posts
20180608T1212-17986-CNS-JESUITS-MEXICO-BORDER-1024×681

Church Near Border Plans Welcome Statue To Immigrants

Danny Castillon 0
WARREN+CO+ARREST

Police: 1 Man Set On Fire, Another Man Arrested And Charged

Danny Castillon 0
AP_903633022422-bishop-heather-cook

Former Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Requests Reduced Sentence

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video