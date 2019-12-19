NATIONAL

Trump Celebrates Rep. Van Drew’s Switch From Democrat To GOP

President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(AP) A New Jersey Democratic congressman who voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment is officially switching parties and becoming a Republican. Trump made the announcement Thursday during an Oval Office event at the White House. Van Drew told reporters that he has considered the switch before and believes the party is “just a better fit” for him. Van Drew on Wednesday voted against the articles of impeachment against Trump, helped the GOP depict Democrats as divided. Republicans voted unanimously against impeachment. Trump called the party switch a “big deal” and offered Van Drew his endorsement.

