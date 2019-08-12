Trump Changes Endangered Species Act Protections

(AP) – The Trump administration has finalized changes to enforcement of the landmark Endangered Species Act, a move it says will improve transparency and effectiveness but critics say will drive more creatures to extinction.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt unveiled the changes Monday.

The changes end blanket protections for animals newly deemed threatened and allow federal authorities for the first time to take into account the economic cost of protecting a particular species.

Conservation groups say the changes disregard the impacts from climate change, one of the largest threats to habitation. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official Margaret Everson said the changes “provide the maximum degree of regulatory certainty” while protecting species.