Trump Cheers New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

President Trump is cheering the big new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. During an event in the Rose Garden today, Trump called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement “historic.” He said the new USMCA it will create jobs while opening markets to U.S. farmers and manufacturers.

Trump has been critical of NAFTA for many years, calling it a horrible deal for the U.S. NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, was crafted during the Clinton administration. Congress will need to sign-off on the new trade deal but that may not happen until next year.