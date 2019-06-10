NATIONAL

Trump: China Will Make a Deal Because “They’re Going to Have To”

President Trump says he believes China will make a deal with the U.S. because “they’re going to have to.”

Today president defended his threats to put tariffs on countries like China and Mexico gives the U.S. a competitive advantage. Trump said China is getting “decimated” by the tariffs because companies are leaving the country. He added that the U.S. has an 800-billion-dollar trade deficit because trade partners take advantage because “we’re the piggybank.”

Currently, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on 250-billion-dollars in Chinese products, while Beijing has put tariffs on 110-billion-dollars in American goods.

