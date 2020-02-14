Trump Claims He Has Right To Intervene In Justice Dept Cases

President Trump is claiming “the legal right” to intervene in the Justice Department’s handling of criminal cases.

In a tweet, Trump also insisted that he has “so far chosen not to!” That came after Attorney General Bill Barr’s complaint that Trump’s tweets are making it impossible to do his job. Barr made that remark to ABC News. Trump has tweeted numerous times this week about the pending sentencing of his longtime ally Roger Stone.

A jury convicted Stone in November of witness tampering and lying to Congress.