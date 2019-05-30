NATIONAL

Trump Claims He Knew Nothing About Efforts To Hide McCain Ship

President Donald Trump greets troops after speaking at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Yokosuka, Japan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump said he wasn’t aware there were efforts made to keep him from visiting the USS John S. McCain while he was in Japan. Trump said he would have never ordered such a thing, but whoever gave the order was “well-meaning.”

Trump said he never was fond of the late Senator John McCain and argued that he “killed healthcare” for not only the republican party but the nation when it came to his vote not to repeal Obamacare. The USS John S. McCain is named for the late senator, his father and grandfather.

