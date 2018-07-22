Home NATIONAL Trump Claims ‘illegal’ Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled
Trump Claims ‘illegal’ Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled
NATIONAL
0

Trump Claims ‘illegal’ Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

0
0
DONALD TRUMP
now viewing

Trump Claims ‘illegal’ Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

Johan Bueso Montecinos
now playing

'Suffering' Ends With Honduran Baby Back In Parents' Arms

Kyle Rufus Childers
now playing

Man Charged With Breaking Neck Of Dog Bothering Him

fatal fire
now playing

Remains Of 3 Found In Rubble Of Burned Apartments

Pierre Moscovici
now playing

EU Says Trade Differences Remain Despite G-20 Talks

ALEXANDRA BENALLA
now playing

Macron Aide Given Initial Charges From Beating

AFGHANISTAN NEAR DEATH OF VICE PRES
now playing

Afghan Vice President Escapes Suicide Attack

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrado
now playing

Mexican President-Elect Promises Change In Letter To Trump

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families

police+line+crime+scene+tape
now playing

Man Was Feuding With Grandmother Before Standoff

accidental shooting-2
now playing

Pregnant McAllen Police Officer Loses Unborn Baby In Apparent Accidental Shooting

(AP) – President Donald Trump claims it is “looking more & more” like his 2016 campaign “was illegally being spied upon” for the gain of his political rivals.

Trump was reacting to the release of documents Saturday that formed the basis of a federal wiretapping warrant against former campaign adviser Carter Page. He tweeted Sunday that the Russia investigation is “an illegal Scam!”  The documents were part of officials’ application for a warrant to the secretive foreign intelligence surveillance court, which signed off on surveilling Page.

Visible portions of the heavily redacted documents show the FBI telling the court that Page “has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.” The agency also told the court that “the FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Claims ‘Illegal’ Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled
  2. Mexican President-Elect Promises Change In Letter To Trump
  3. Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families
  4. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
Related Posts
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Judge, Calm In Court, Takes Hard Line On Splitting Families

jsalinas 0
police+line+crime+scene+tape

Man Was Feuding With Grandmother Before Standoff

jsalinas 0
JKK

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video