Home NATIONAL Trump Claims Witch Hunt, Says He’s Most Hounded Leader Ever
Trump Claims Witch Hunt, Says He’s Most Hounded Leader Ever
NATIONAL
0

Trump Claims Witch Hunt, Says He’s Most Hounded Leader Ever

0
0
18feb6b56aa94e7dbd9e610da23f2c2a-780×470
now viewing

Trump Claims Witch Hunt, Says He’s Most Hounded Leader Ever

Pence_76935.jpg-b90e9
now playing

Amid White House Crisis, Pence Tries To Avoid Political Fray

1495164061_10053201+1basskull051917
now playing

Basquiat Painting Fetches Record $110.5M At New York Auction

b30889f3-f354-4154-9c9e-eb3eeb37ee5b
now playing

Officials: Man Who Ran Over Pedestrians Was 'Hearing Voices'

800 (1)
now playing

Worldwide Effort To Keep Trump Happy On 1st Trip Abroad

AFP_OL2F3-4416
now playing

UK Police Say Assange Still Faces Arrest

Iran Election
now playing

Polls Open In First Iran Presidential Vote Since Atomic Deal

shooting+2+mgn23
now playing

Argument Leads To Attempted Murder Charge Against Mission Area-Man

PoliceLights
now playing

Non-Registered Sex Offender Sought By McAllen Police

HIT AND RUN-3
now playing

Suspect Identified In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Loyalists Pay Little Heed To Revelations Rocking DC

(AP) – President Donald Trump is denying that his campaign collaborated with Russia or that he tried to kill an FBI probe of the issue.
He says that even his “enemies” recognize his innocence, and he’s declaring himself the most unfairly hounded president in history.
Trump spoke on Thursday at the White House as the Justice Department official who appointed a special counsel to independently lead a Trump-Russia investigation briefed the entire Senate in private at the Capitol.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was returning to the Capitol on Friday for another closed-door session, this time with all members of the House.

Related posts:

  1. Special Prosecutor Abruptly Named To Probe Trump-Russia Ties
  2. Senate Panel Chairman: Flynn Won’t Honor Subpoena
  3. Israeli Spies Upset By Trump Intel-Sharing With Russia
  4. Trump Administration Announces Plans To Renegotiate NAFTA
Related Posts
Pence_76935.jpg-b90e9

Amid White House Crisis, Pence Tries To Avoid Political Fray

Zack Cantu 0
1495164061_10053201+1basskull051917

Basquiat Painting Fetches Record $110.5M At New York Auction

Zack Cantu 0
b30889f3-f354-4154-9c9e-eb3eeb37ee5b

Officials: Man Who Ran Over Pedestrians Was ‘Hearing Voices’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video