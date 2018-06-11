Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally

(AP) – President Donald Trump closed out his midterm election rallies with one in Missouri that featured conservative stars, Republican hopefuls, favorite Democratic targets, and a little drama.

Joining Trump on stage in the Mississippi River town of Cape Girardeau was native son and radio host Rush Limbaugh plus Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro. Trump’s stump speech was interrupted for several minutes Monday night when a woman in the crowd required medical attention. People sang the hymn “Amazing Grace” as she was taken outside.

Trump’s Missouri rally was his third of the day and his 11th in a spate of campaigning during which he accused Democrats of planning to ruin the country if they succeed in gaining power in Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections.