Trump: Cohen Represents Him In “crazy Stormy Daniels deal”
Trump: Cohen Represents Him In “crazy Stormy Daniels deal”

DONALD TRUMP AND MICHAEL COHEN
Trump: Cohen Represents Him In “crazy Stormy Daniels deal”

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal” and “from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Trump spoke by phone Thursday to “Fox & Friends.” He’s said previously he had no knowledge of the $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen said Wednesday he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by Daniels, who is seeking to invalidate the confidentiality agreement.  Trump says “no campaign funds” were used and says Cohen was being investigated over his business. Trump also says Cohen was one of his many attorneys.

