President Donald Trump is coming to Houston next Sunday. He’ll be attending an event with India’s Prime Minister at NRG Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be featured at the “Howdy, Modi” event on September 22nd, which is expected to attract an audience of thousands.

The event will highlight the relationships between the U.S., India and Australia. Doors for the event will open at 7:30 a.m., and the program will start at 10 a.m.